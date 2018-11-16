Quantcast

SANDRA K. WATSON v. THE BANK OF DELMARVA, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018

Civil litigation -- Right to appeal -- Final-judgment rule In this appeal, Sandra K. Watson, appellant, asserts that the Circuit Court for Wicomico County erred in granting summary judgment in favor of the Bank of Delmarva and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (“MetLife”), appellees. Read the opinion    

