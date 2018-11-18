Quantcast

Paul Mark Sandler: The alpha and omega of persuasion

By: Commentary: Paul Mark Sandler November 18, 2018

(First of three parts) Sound logic, or reason, can go a long way in persuading a judge or jury. With emotion, your argument crosses the finish line. To understand the effective, synergistic use of logic and emotion in the art of persuasion, you must not only appreciate their individual elements, but also the application of each ...

