4th Circuit: Racial comments don’t overcome no-impeachment rule

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Matthew Chaney November 19, 2018

RICHMOND -- An African-American defendant who was convicted of drug and firearm charges may not interview the convicting jurors for signs of racial animus, despite a juror’s statement that his peer expressed racial prejudice during deliberations, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. This is the first time the 4th Circuit has interpreted the ...

