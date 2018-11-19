Quantcast

Charter school behind affordable housing push faces closure

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 19, 2018

The Monarch Academy Baltimore faces closure a month after celebrating a partnership converting blighted properties near the charter school into affordable housing. Andy Ross, president and CEO of The Children’s Guild, operator of Monarch Academy Baltimore, said the organization remains committed to building affordable housing in the city's Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, even if the school loses ...

