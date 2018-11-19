Quantcast

Rockville biopharm CASI to build GMP manufacturing site in China

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2018

Rockville-based biopharmaceutical company CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into framework agreements to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in the Wuxi Huishan Economic Development Zone in Jiangsu Province, China. The Wuxi Huishan Economic Development Zone is a leading science and technology innovation center in the region. The facility will be designed and constructed based on global cGMP requirements and is ...

