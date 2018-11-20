FEATURED MOVER | Mark Holweger, Legal & General America

Frederick-based Legal & General America has appointed Mark Holweger as president and CEO of its insurance division, which includes operating companies Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York.

Holweger previously served as executive vice president of distribution and marketing for LGA, which he joined earlier this year after transitioning from Legal & General Insurance in the United Kingdom.

He will focus on continued business growth with an emphasis on investing in LGA’s distribution channels by building propositions that address key partner and customer needs in an ever-evolving digital world.

Holweger is an economics graduate and Chartered Insurer with nearly three decades of experience in the insurance industry and has a strong background with intermediary distribution platforms. Mark previously served as Managing Director, Partnerships for Legal & General Insurance in the UK. That distribution included Life Intermediaries, General Insurance Brokers, Banks, Building Societies and Affinities. He also served as Director of Broker and Intermediary for Legal & General’s General Insurance business.

Prior to joining L&G, Holweger was co-founder of Coverwise.com, a P&C online international broker which now has more than 1 million customers. He has also held senior director roles at RSA Insurance Group in the UK, South America, Asia/Middle East and eastern Europe and at AXA Insurance UK and Aviva.

ABOUT MARK HOLWEGER

Resides in:

Bethesda

Education:

BA Hons Economics from Kingston University, London, UK

If you had not chosen insurance as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have chosen a profession that involves water sports, particularly anything that involves sailing. I enjoy being outdoors and on the water.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacation was a surprise trip down the Amazon in Peru a few years ago, celebrating my wife’s birthday. The wildlife and cultural exposure to the indigenous people coupled with the sheer scale of the Amazon rainforest was a unique and memorable experience.

When I want to relax, I … :

I race sailing dinghies. Being out on the open water and competing is a good escape from the usual day-to-day focus on business, which clears and refreshes the mind to allow for greater creativity.

Favorite movie:

My favorite movie is “Top Gun.” I love the one-liners.

Favorite quotation:

“The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.” –John F. Kennedy. I like to say “change while the sun is shining” because I firmly believe it’s best to make changes to your business while things are going well, not when they have started to turn. By then, it’s often too late. The same applies to life.