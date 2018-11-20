Quantcast

GBC’s #bWomen Initiative to host Lessons in Leadership panel discussion

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018

The Greater Baltimore Committee's #bWoman initiative, launched in 2018 to support, advance and retain women in the workplace in the Baltimore region, will host a panel discussion on leadership featuring five top women executives Nov. 26 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at The Odyssey Theater, 2601 Port Covington Drive, in Baltimore. Members of the panel include Diane Bell-McKoy, president and CEO ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo