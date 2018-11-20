Quantcast

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake to host 63rd annual Thanksgiving dinner, resource fair

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will hold its 63rd annual Thanksgiving dinner and resource fair Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center. More than 300 volunteers will join together to provide turkey and all the trimmings to approximately 3,000 people with disabilities or special needs. The Thanksgiving dinner is one of the longest running Thanksgiving ...

