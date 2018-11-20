Quantcast

Hogan names Fader to be Court of Special Appeals chief judge

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 20, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan has elevated Court of Special Appeals Judge Matthew J. Fader to head Maryland’s second-highest court. Fader, 45, will succeed Court of Special Appeals Chief Judge Patrick L. Woodward, who reaches the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 on Nov. 28. “I am confident that Judge Fader is the most qualified candidate to step ...

