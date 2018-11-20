Quantcast

Morgan State to launch Food Resource Center for students

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018

As part of a proactive effort to relieve students of hunger and food insecurity through food collection and distribution, Morgan State University announced Tuesday the launch of a new Food Resource Center on campus beginning Dec. 7. Housed within the Morgan Business Center, home of the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management, and overseen by the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo