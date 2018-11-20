Quantcast

RAYVON BURLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Discharge of counsel -- Need for a hearing On June 9, 2017, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant, Rayvon Burley, of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. The court sentenced appellant to one year of incarceration for each count, to run concurrently. Appellant timely appealed and ...

