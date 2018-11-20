Quantcast

Shirt manufacturer UNTUCKit opens first Md. location in Bethesda

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018

UNTUCKit, a New York-based men's apparel company which focuses on selling casual shirts that are designed not to be tucked into pants, opened its first Maryland store Tuesday at Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, 7101 Democracy Blvd. The company will operate out of a 1,776-square-foot space and will be its 47th location nationwide.  

