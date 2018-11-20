Quantcast

Temescal Wellness of Md. rebrands as Evermore Cannabis Co.

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2018

Temescal Wellness of Maryland LLC has been renamed Evermore Cannabis Company LLC, company officials announced Tuesday. This current rebrand is the first step in the complete separation from Temescal Wellness LLC.   Evermore is currently Baltimore’s only licensed medical cannabis cultivator and processor. It consists of principals and team members who are Baltimore natives committed to supporting, educating, and giving back to ...

