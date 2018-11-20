Quantcast

Trump submits answers to special counsel questions

By: The Washington Post Carol D. Leonnig and Robert Costa November 20, 2018

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's attorneys on Tuesday submitted his written answers to a series of questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller about Trump's knowledge of the Russian government's efforts to assist his 2016 White House bid. The inquiries only include a portion of the questions that Mueller has sought to pose to Trump for nearly ...

