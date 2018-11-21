Quantcast

Right-leaning nonprofit paid Whitaker more than $1.2 million

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo and Chad Day November 21, 2018

WASHINGTON — Before joining the Justice Department, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker earned more than $1.2 million from a right-leaning nonprofit that doesn't disclose its donors, according to the nonprofit's tax filings. Whitaker's earnings represented a sizable chunk of the charity's revenue. Financial disclosure forms released Tuesday show Whitaker received $904,000 in income from the Foundation ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo