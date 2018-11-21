ADVERTISEMENT

SUPERVISING ATTORNEY

MD Center for Legal Assistance, LLC, (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MD Legal Aid, announces the availability of a supervising attorney position at the Maryland Courts Self Help Center in Annapolis, MD, to manage and supervise legal and administrative staff for self-represented litigants in connection with civil cases before the Circuit and District Courts of MD. Admitted to MD Bar; three or more years of litigation experience in District and/or Circuit Court civil matters. Excellent organizational, interpersonal and management skills required. Demonstrate commitment to access to justice and the ability to bring energy, ingenuity and compassion to the delivery of high-quality legal services. Must also be a flexible, supportive team member with ability to perform well in a fast-paced, demanding environment; willing to be on-call for supervisory issues as needed, outside of regularly assigned work hours. Fluency in Spanish strongly preferred.

