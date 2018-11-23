Northrop Realty opens new office in Annapolis

Guests mingle in the lobby while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, music and tours of the new office during the grand opening of Northrop Realty’s new office location in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Brooke Austin, a Realtor with The Kathi Austin Team of Northrop Realty; Carla Northrop, Northrop Realty’s vice president and CEO; Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty; and Kathi Austin, team leader of The Kathi Austin Team, helped open the company’s new office in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Northrop Realty’s new, larger office space has been built to support additional agents as it continues its expansion in the Baltimore and Washington region. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Mark Kleinschmidt, President and CEO of the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, engages in a conversation with a guest at the grand opening celebration of Northrop Realty’s new office location in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Karen Cline, right, the director of business development/COO with the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, chats with a guest at the grand opening celebration of Northrop Realty’s new office location in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
From left, Maya Nadeem, chief operating officer of Northrop Realty; Karen Cline, director of business development/COO with the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce; Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty; Carla Northrop, vice president and CEO; Mark Kleinschmidt, president and CEO of the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce; and Will Miller, chief strategy officer of Northrop Realty, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the real estate company’s newest office location in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty, poses for a photo with Maya Nadeem, the company’s chief operating officer, during the grand opening of the company’s newest office in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Realtor Renee Durakis, center, and Northrop Realty’s vice president and CEO Carla Northrop chat with guests during the grand opening of the company’s newest office location in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Associate Broker/Realtor David McCollough, left, and Realtor Joshua Carson enjoy their time at the grand opening of Northrop Realty’s new office in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
From left, Northrop Realty employees Sylvester Hackney, corporate driver; Lindsey Bledsoe, social media specialist; David Amare, executive assistant to the chief operating officer; Jennifer Swink, director of marketing; Creig Northrop, president and CEO; Maya Nadeem, chief operating officer; Carla Northrop, vice president & CEO; Will Miller, chief strategy officer; Jessica Ogrodowicz, Realtor; Marilyn Rhodovi, associate broker/Realtor; and Chi Yon Barbosa, Realtor, were on hand for the grand opening of the company’s new office in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Realty)
Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, held a grand opening Oct. 24 for its new Annapolis at 900 Bestgate Road, Suite 100.
The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Annapolis Chamber of Commerce as guests and agents with Northrop Realty enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, music and tours of the new office.
The new, larger office space has been built to support additional agents as Northrop Realty continues its expansion in the Baltimore and Washington region.
In addition to Annapolis, Northrop Realty has offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Silver Spring, Sykesville and Timonium. Formerly the Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate, Northrop Realty became a full-service brokerage within the Long & Foster Real Estate family of companies earlier this year. The transition from real estate team to brokerage allows Northrop Realty to grow its service areas in the future.
