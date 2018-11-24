Quantcast

Karen Tumulty: How to make voting go more smoothly

By: Commentary: Karen Tumulty November 24, 2018

It has now been more than two weeks since the midterm election, and in some states ballots are still being counted. Counting votes has become more complicated and time-consuming, in part because, over the past decade, fewer people show up on Election Day and vote by machine. In 2016, two out of every five ballots were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo