DERRICK DONELL ANDERSON v. M&T BANK

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018

Contracts -- Breach -- Bank's failure to discharge debt Derrick Anderson, appellant, filed a civil complaint in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County alleging that M&T Bank, appellee, breached their contract by failing to discharge his debt after they accepted an instrument “in contravention of Accord and Satisfaction,” pursuant to Md. Code, Commercial Law § ...

