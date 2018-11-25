Quantcast

JACHIN BOAZ WALLS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- "Natural life" On December 18, 1998, the Circuit Court for Charles County sentenced Jachin Walls, appellant, for first-degree murder “to the Division of Corrections for a period to consist of the remainder of [his] natural life. That sentence to be served consecutive to all previously imposed sentences.” The court also ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo