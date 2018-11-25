Quantcast

JIMMIE ROBINSON, IV v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree assault Jimmie Robinson, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault after a bench trial on May 9-10, 2017 and was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment, all but nine months suspended, to be followed by three years’ probation. He presents one question for our review: “Was the evidence insufficient ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo