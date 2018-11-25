Quantcast

JUAN ALBERT SOTO, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- burglary, robbery, assault and theft On January 18, 2018, appellant, Anthony Juan Albert Soto, Jr., was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County of home invasion, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon openly with the intent to injure, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo