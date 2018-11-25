Quantcast

MAHMOUD KOUMAIHA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to strike -- Non-responsive testimony Following a jury trial, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Mahmoud Koumaiha, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault and violating a protective order. His sole claim on appeal is that the trial court erred in failing to strike non-responsive testimony. Read the opinion

