Quantcast

NICOLE LANAE JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Assault and theft Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Howard County, Nichole Lanae Johnson, appellant, was convicted of second-degree assault and theft on property valued less than $1,000. Her sole contention on appeal is that there was insufficient evidence to support her convictions. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo