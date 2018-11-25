Quantcast

TRAMAINE VONDELL DORSEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Duty to retreat A jury in the Circuit Court for Charles County convicted appellant Tramaine Dorsey of reckless endangerment. A judge in that court sentenced him to a term of five years’ imprisonment. In this appeal, Mr. Dorsey argues that the circuit court erred: (1) in allowing him to appear at ...

