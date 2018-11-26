College Park’s Discovery District adds Cybrary to tech roster

Cybrary, which bill itself as world’s largest online cybersecurity and information technology training platform, will relocate its headquarters to College Park’s Discovery District.

The Greenbelt-based firm plans to eventually open a 25,000-square-foot facility at 4600 River Road. The state has approved a $750,000 conditional loan via the Maryland Advantage program to help the company open the facility.

“Our in-house content team coupled with our network of subject matter experts and learning and assessment technology vendors makes Cybrary’s catalog the fastest moving and most continually refreshing, full scope offering in the industry. No organization is developing cybersecurity careers faster and at the scale as us,” CEO and Co-Founder Ralph Sita, CEO of and co-founder of Cybrary, said in a statement announcing the move.

The firm’s online offerings include 300 million minutes of training, on 3,000 topics and have 2 million users, according to Maryland’s Department of Commerce.

College Park’s Discovery District is part of an ongoing effort to create a college town atmosphere surrounding University of Maryland, College Park. But that push is also intended to encourages companies created by the school’s students, faculty and staff to keep their operations in the area.

University of Maryland, College Park President Wallace Loh previously used Brendan Irbe, co-founder to the firm Oculus, as an example of the area’s inability to retain entrepreneurs. Irbe dropped out of the university, moved his company to California, and sold it to Facebook for $2 billion.

“I think that every student we lose, a student who has been educated here and, of course, paid by the taxpayers of the state, if they leave that’s a loss for the state,” Loh said during a BWI Business Partnership Breakfast in April.

In recent years technology based companies have started moving to the Discovery District. The district is a 150-acre area stretching from Baltimore Avenue to the communities along River Road, according to the university.

Earlier this year the firm BlueVoyant opened a facility in the district to monitor web traffic as well as the “dark web” in an effort to protect clients against hackers. IIC Technologies, which provides consultation and services for the geospatial industry, also leased space in the district earlier this year.

“Over the past four years, University leaders and state and local partners have been working diligently to put College Park on the map for innovation and entrepreneurship,” Chief Strategy Officer Ken Ulman said in a statement. “The Greater College Park vision is now being realized, and we are thrilled to welcome Cybrary to our growing roster of powerhouse startups and private sector partners.”

Business reporter Tim Curtis contributed to this story.