Lockheed Martin gets $108 million contract for sensor system

By: Daily Record Staff November 26, 2018

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin received a $108 million contract from Boeing for the second phase of a project for the U.S. Navy. Under the contract, the company will complete development, platform integration, flight test, and qualification of the IRST21 Block II sensor system for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. The system uses infrared technology to detect and track airborne ...

