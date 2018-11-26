Quantcast

Hogan creates panel to redraw congressional map

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 26, 2018

Maryland's governor says a "nonpartisan" emergency commission will be created to draw new boundaries for a congressional district.

