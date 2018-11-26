Quantcast

Study finds low recidivism, potential savings to releasing older prisoners

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 26, 2018

Though Maryland's prison population is down and legislative changes have reduced sentences for a number of nonviolent offenses, the reform discussion has not addressed a significant portion of the prison population: violent offenders who have served decades of their life sentences and not been paroled. The national nonprofit Justice Policy Institute argues that "geriatric" inmates can ...

