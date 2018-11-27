Quantcast

ALLAN M. PICKETT, et al. v. FREDERICK CITY MARYLAND, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2018

Real property -- Tax sale -- Motion to defer contemplated dismissal In 1982 appellant, Allan Pickett, purchased a property at 20 West Fourth Street in the City of Frederick (“the property”). In 2002, the City initiated a condemnation petition in the Circuit Court for Frederick County, seeking to take the property under the power of eminent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo