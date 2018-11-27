ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY

Seeking In-House Counsel for multi-state service corporation headquartered in Harford County. Practice areas include acquisitions, real estate, contracts, employment law and negotiation. Candidates must demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills and have the ability to work independently. Full benefit package and competitive salary.

Please send resume to

or call 410-510-0700 ext. 8164

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.