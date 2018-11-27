Quantcast

GM’s White Marsh property presents problems and opportunity

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 27, 2018

GM’s decision to close its power train production facility in White Marsh provides a potential headache in back filling a large manufacturing property. The future of the buildings at 10301 Philadelphia Road housing GM’s power train production facility remains uncertain. After nearly 20 years of operating in White Marsh the automaker announced it was ceasing operations ...

