Hopkins professors urge justices to hear generic drugs appeal

Anderson, Sharfstein cite "crucial" public-health issue

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 27, 2018

Two Johns Hopkins medical school professors are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a Maryland law aimed at preventing unwarranted price increases for generic drugs, calling access to affordable pharmaceuticals “a crucial issue for the public health.” In papers filed with the justices, Gerard F. Anderson and Joshua M. Sharfstein said the significant presence of ...

