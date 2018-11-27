Quantcast

Md. high court finds good-faith exception to on-the-record mandate

Court of Appeals rules in Correctional Officers' Bill of Rights Appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 27, 2018

A statutory requirement that prison guards’ disciplinary appeals to their commissioner be held “on the record” provides them no job protection when a mere technical glitch prevents the mandated recording, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled in giving the Baltimore City Detention Center’s leader another chance to fire a guard who failed to report a violent ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo