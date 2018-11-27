Md. Legal Aid hosts launch party for Equal Justice Associates

Magistrate Judge Susan K. Gauvey speaks to the crowd at the Pratt Street Ale House in Baltimore during the launch party for The Equal Justice Associates. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Darryl Tarver, left, an associate in the litigation practice at DLA Piper and chair of the leadership group for The Equal Justice Associates, hands over the microphone to Jamar Barnes to speak to the audience at the Pratt Street Ale House in Baltimore during a launch party for the group. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Henry Andrews, Philip Andrews and Christine White at the Pratt Street Ale House in Baltimore watch a video presentation along with other guests who attended the launch party for The Equal Justice Associates. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Guests mingle with cocktails during networking time at the Pratt Street Ale House in Baltimore during the launch party for The Equal Justice Associates. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
James D. Bragdon, center right, a member of the litigation group at Gallagher, Evelius & Jones LLP, enjoys a conversation with other guests during the launch party for The Equal Justice Associates at the Pratt Street Ale House. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Charlotte Ahearn, a staff attorney with Maryland Legal Aid, looks over some literature during the launch party for The Equal Justice Associates at the Pratt Street Ale House. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Martin Himeles Jr., the managing partner of the Baltimore office of Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, speaks to guests at the Pratt Street Ale House attending the launch party for The Equal Justice Associates. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Alicia Shelton, an associate attorney with Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, addresses the crown at the Pratt Street Ale House attending the launch party for The Equal Justice Associates. Shelton was also named treasurer of the young lawyers group. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Megan E. Davis, Esq., a trial attorney with the Federal Communications Commission and an at-large member of the leadership group for The Equal Justice Associates, takes an opportunity to speak during a launch party for the group at the Pratt Street Ale House. (Photo by Bill Hall, MSBA)
Maryland Legal Aid hosted a launch party Oct. 24 at Pratt Street Ale House in Baltimore to introduce The Equal Justice Associates, a group of young attorneys who support Maryland Legal Aid’s mission of providing equal access to civil legal assistance and representation for low-income Marylanders.
Through organizing and participating in pro bono service and fundraising on behalf of Maryland Legal Aid, the EJA aims to fortify the efforts of the Equal Justice Council and build a deep, sustaining model of support for Maryland Legal Aid’s work.
The leadership for the new group includes Chair Darryl L. Tarver, Esq., an associate with DLA Piper; Vice Chair Ernie Dominguez, Esq., an assist public defender with the Office of the Public Defender Maryland; Secretary Aaron DeGraffenreidt, Esq., an assistant solicitor with the Baltimore City Department of Law; Treasurer Alicia Shelton, Esq., an associate attorney with Zuckerman Spaeder LLP; and Member-At-Large Megan E. Davis, Esq., a trial attorney with the Federal Communications Commission.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.