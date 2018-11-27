Quantcast

UM Upper Chesapeake submits plans for psychiatric hospital

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 27, 2018

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has submitted plans to the Maryland Health Care Commission for a 40-bed psychiatric hospital as part of its planned Aberdeen medical campus. The $54 million project will include 28 licensed beds from Harford Memorial Hospital. The hospital’s 40 beds will be split into two “neighborhoods.” One 15-bed section will focus specifically ...

