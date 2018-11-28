Ashleigh DeFries Gallagher

A job as legislative director for a Maryland lawmaker, blogging on health matters and working on a graduate degree at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health might not seem entirely compatible pursuits.

But for Ashleigh DeFries Gallagher, they fit together perfectly.

“All of my professional, academic and volunteer efforts are designed to achieve positive change in my community,” she said.

The Texas native, who holds a master’s in clinical psychology from Columbia University, works for state Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. Her blog, “Living with Ash,” offers environmentally friendly advice and health tips.

“I believe that I am unique in my vision for how we can use the developing world of social media to do more good in the traditional world of public health, public policy and philanthropy,” she said. “My entire academic and professional career has been spent developing the skills that I hope will enable me to inspire positive change in Baltimore City and the world.”

