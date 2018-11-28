ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore headquartered, AV rated personal injury law firm has an immediate opening for an aggressive attorney with a minimum of 2 years of experience.

The candidate will assume a caseload of primarily district court personal injury, workers’ compensation, and social security disability cases with select circuit court jury trials. The successful candidate must have excellent verbal communication and interpersonal skills. Applicants should be confident in their ability to represent clients before court or administrative body. Substantial opportunity for growth and advancement with partnership potential.

Please be sure that your salary requirement is sent with your resume. Send all resumes to Gary Vornheder @ gvornheder@ingerman.com