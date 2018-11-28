Quantcast

Baltimore sues Trump administration over visa application changes

City says it discourages immigrants from seeking benefits to which they're entitled

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 28, 2018

Baltimore's immigrant community is more reticent to use non-cash benefits like free school lunches and public health vaccinations because of a change the U.S. Department of State made in processing visa applications, a lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges. The city filed suit against the Trump administration in U.S. District Court alleging the amendment to the Foreign Affairs ...

