Brit Keller

COO

Yet Analytics, Baltimore

In 2013, while Brit Keller was vice president of client services and operations at AOL/Verizon, she launched the first Lean In Circle to provide mentorship and leadership opportunities for women in the Baltimore office.

The following year she went on to become one of three women across AOL globally to win the firm’s women’s leadership development award, MAKERS@AOL, for her work in the Lean in Circle.

“I am a strong believer that the greatest impact we can make as individuals is to be brave enough to forge our own path forward, and make sure to light that path for those that may follow,” she said.

Keller is now the COO at Yet Analytics in Baltimore, where she leads a close-knit team that provides tools and solutions for learning and talent development.

A firm believer in the power of people and technology to create a better world, she’s also drawn to the chaos and opportunity that change enables. She loves to build something powerful and meaningful from these chaotic beginnings.

Keller is also an avid, heavily tattooed skateboarder who directs fundraising for the Baltimore City Skateboard Council. “I am now proud that I represent a different vision of what success can look like.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.