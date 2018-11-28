Cara Y. Frieman

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney

Carroll County State’s Attorney Office

After three years as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore, Cara Frieman took the job of senior assistant state’s attorney in Carroll County in 2015.

But she retained the diverse portfolio of interests that have marked her short career, tackling a variety of tasks and, most recently, taking over as supervisor of Carroll County’s Major Offender Unit.

In Carroll County, Frieman also spearheaded an unusual approach to battling the opioid epidemic by creating a team of professionals that went door-to-door in an especially vulnerable neighborhood, offering residents immediate treatment. That program, according to Tim Weber, executive director of an addiction recovery center, “has saved valuable lives from fatal overdoses throughout our county.”

Frieman described herself as a “multifaceted trial attorney” with experience “not only first-chairing complex jury trials but also working in a problem-solving court, doing community outreach and educating students in our local schools about the opioid epidemic. I am also strongly committed to paving the way for the next generation of female trial attorneys.”

In 2017, she was named prosecutor of the year by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.