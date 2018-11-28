Dr. Katrina Foster

Principal

Hampden Elementary/Middle School

Even as a little girl growing up in a lower-income Baltimore neighborhood in a family where no one had graduated from college, Katrina Foster was drawn to the field of education.

Last year, her childhood dream came true when she earned her Ph.D. in Education from Johns Hopkins University and also was named the principal of Baltimore’s Hampden Elementary/Middle School.

“Being a school leader is an act of service and selfless love, of passion and determination,” she said. “As principal, I set extremely high expectations for staff and students and I attribute our achievements to the fact that each person knows that I am invested in their success.”

In her short tenure at Hampden, Foster has impressed both parents and teachers.

Parent Kayla Garner called Foster “a breath of fresh air” and said the principal has eased the frustrations parents had with previous principals by, among other things, bringing back school recess.

Teacher Ebony Hunter called Foster a “calm force” at the school with a passion for making sure that both teachers and students get what they need to succeed.

“Dr. Foster is the best principal in the world!” Hunter raved.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.