Dr. Tara Doaty

Founder and Lead Consultant

Sage Wellness Group, LLC

In the midst of the violent protests that rocked Baltimore in the spring of 2015, the parenting class taught by Dr. Tara Doaty for the Sage Wellness Group, the Baltimore consulting organization she founded five years ago, was due to graduate. Initially worried that the protests might keep parents away, Doaty instead found that every parent in the class showed up.

“Many of them graduated with tears, saying that their participation in the course made so much more sense because of the unrest going on outside the building,” she said.

Doaty, who earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Howard University, has pursued her passion for improving the lives of children and families with a variety of local schools and programs.

“It is clear to all who have the pleasure of working with Dr. Tara that she has found her life’s work,” Allison Shecter, founder and director of the Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School, one of the schools with which Doaty has worked, said. “She leads with passion, purpose, and by example.”

