Emily English

CEO

Gemstone Biotherapeutics

Chemist Emily English worked at the large, well-regarded Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, in North Laurel, for eight years before taking over as head of Gemstone Therapeutics, a small biotech company, in 2017.

She describes her job at the Baltimore startup, which is currently focused on developing advanced wound care products, as “the highlight of my career. We will soon bring our first product to market. … Our work will have a significant positive impact for patients, and it gives me a great sense of purpose.”

Although she started with Gemstone just last year, English has drawn rave reviews. “In her short tenure as COO and CEO, she has led Gemstone towards new and positive directions, putting the company on solid footing and establishing a winning game plan for expansion and growth,” George Davis, CEO of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, said.

“Somewhat facetiously, I often describe to others that I suffer from an inability to sit on my hands and stay quiet,” English said. “The practical consequence of that character is that I’m eager to take on new challenges, embrace uncertainty, learn quickly and break ground on new ideas.”

