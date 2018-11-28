Emily Keller

Hagerstown City Councilwoman

Owner, operator of Emily Keller Insurance and Financial Agency – Farmers Insurance

Emily Keller has been the owner and operator of the Emily Keller Insurance and Financial Agency – Farmers Insurance for about four years.

In that time, the agency has consistently ranked as one of the top five agencies in Maryland and the leading women-owned agency. But Keller hasn’t simply stopped at being a top performer in routine work tasks. She’s served on the board of the Farmers Employee Agency Political Action Committee, where she helps lawmakers better understand the industry and how to provide the best possible insurance protection for citizens at the proper rate.

A big believer in community advocacy, Keller also serves as a Hagerstown City Councilwoman, where she leads the Washington (County) Goes Purple campaign to educate children about the dangers of prescription painkillers and other drugs.

“We have a community that is suffering from the heroin epidemic and other socioeconomic issues, so I ran for office and dedicated myself to help it grow and provide hope,” she said. “I am determined to stay loud for what is right and for a population of people who may not have the voice to do it themselves.”

