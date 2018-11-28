Kate Fritz

Executive Director

Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

While only in her 30s, Kate Fritz has built a lengthy resume as an environmentalist, earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in the field (most recently an Executive Master’s of Natural Resource Management, Leadership in Sustainability from Virginia Tech in 2012) and working in a variety of environmentalism positions across Maryland and beyond.

As head of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay since 2017, Fritz now heads a nearly half-century-old organization dedicated to restoring and protecting the bay.

“She is an outstanding leader among many who are working in the environmental field toward the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay,” said Lynn Buhl, assistant secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment, who has known and worked with Fritz for five years. “As a female professional who has worked in the environmental field for 30-plus years … I am thrilled to see younger women such as Kate step up to leadership roles.”

“I believe that the greatest thing I can do as a leader is to create more leaders,” Fritz said. “I believe that when individuals are given permission to fail forward, magic happens. I promote a culture of taking risks and stepping out of your comfort zone.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.