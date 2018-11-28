Kelly Donohue

Attorney, Law Firm Owner

Law Offices of Kelly Donohue, LLC

While she was in law school at the University of Baltimore, Kelly Donohue took a class called Law and Social Reform, which was anchored in the belief that attorneys can change the world one person at a time.

That belief has helped guide her legal career, during which she has represented a range of injured parties, from older persons abused in nursing homes to families who lost loved ones due to medical negligence.

“My clients’ interests must always come before mine,” said Donohue, who started her own one-woman law firm in 2017, in Stevensville, and is the mother of three young daughters. “I am most proud to set this example for my colleagues and my children.”

Before launching her own law firm, Donohue was an attorney with Bennett & Heyman, P.A. and with Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann, both in Baltimore.

She has been named a Maryland Super Lawyer and one of America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.