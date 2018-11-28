Lanaea C. Featherstone

CEO

William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation

A decade ago, Lanaea Featherstone and her husband started the nonprofit William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation to provide economic opportunities for Latinos and other underserved communities.

Since its launching, the foundation’s array of educational and economic programs has helped men and women find jobs that paid as much as $40,000 a year more than they previously earned.

That success has earned the foundation numerous awards. In 2015, the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named the foundation a “Nonprofit of the Year.” In 2016, the foundation was given a Maryland Governor’s Citation for promoting economic growth and The Daily Record named Lanaea Featherstone one of its Very Important Professionals by 40. Last year, Featherstone was named a “Woman on the Move” by the Associated Black Charities.

“I work tirelessly to create opportunities for underserved and disadvantaged groups to achieve economic advancement,” Featherstone said. “To do that, I created an organization, developed a team of talented individuals, raised funds and developed highly successful programs that are changing lives.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.