Md. appeals court upholds curfew on hookah lounges

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 28, 2018

Baltimore County did not violate the constitutional rights of hookah-lounge owners by requiring them to close their establishments by midnight each night, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Wednesday. In its reported 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals called the ordinance rationally related to the county’s legitimate concerns regarding public safety and health. The court also said ...

