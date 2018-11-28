Neveen H. Kurtom

Attorney

Law Office of Neveen H. Kurtom, LLC

Neveen Kurtom has a message for young women: They can pursue an education, make a wonderful life for themselves and impact their communities.

Kurtom, one of eight children, was the first in her family to enter law school.

A former prosecutor, Kurtom now runs her own practice and is also the chair for the Governor’s Commission on Middle Eastern American Affairs. From 2017-2018, she was the chair of the Commission for Women in Howard County.

While leading the women’s commission, she piloted an event for high school students where panelists shared their career paths.

“My mother has always pushed me to pursue my education and I am committed to conveying that message to young females everywhere,” Kurtom said.

She also serves as the vice chair of the Howard County Board of Appeals and is a former adjunct professor at University of Maryland University College.

Kurtom volunteers regularly at her children’s school. As a part of Leadership Howard County, she recently helped design a successful application process for a home-sharing program for people with disabilities.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Leading Women awards . Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.